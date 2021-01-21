Sign up
158 / 365
Slow
The sun sets on a busy day, giving me a moment to contemplate nothing but the simple enjoyment of a beautiful scene before me.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
1
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
158
photos
69
followers
46
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
21st January 2021 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
sea
,
sun
,
beach
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
bay
Shutterbug
ace
What a beautiful scene for contemplation. Very nice comp and colors.
January 22nd, 2021
