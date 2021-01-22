Previous
Next
Manual Focus by sherimiya
159 / 365

Manual Focus

Do you use manual focus? I almost always rely on autofocus but my Nikon doesn't communicate electronically with my old vintage lens so I held my breath and hoped for the best.
How did I do?
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise