So that's what a brand new spine looks like on a cactus. I forget where we picked this one up; it was probably one we saw on the side of a trail somewhere and tucked in our backpack to bring home. It fit right in with the rest of the gang.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
KWind ace
Love the light, colours and bokeh!
January 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great macro and magical bokeh!
January 24th, 2021  
