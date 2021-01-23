Sign up
160 / 365
So that's what a brand new spine looks like on a cactus. I forget where we picked this one up; it was probably one we saw on the side of a trail somewhere and tucked in our backpack to bring home. It fit right in with the rest of the gang.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
2
2
Tags
cactus
,
garden
,
spine
,
prickly pear
KWind
ace
Love the light, colours and bokeh!
January 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great macro and magical bokeh!
January 24th, 2021
