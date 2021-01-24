Previous
Next
Lines by sherimiya
161 / 365

Lines

Originally I wanted to take a lower point of view to show the disappearing lines in the distance, but then I would have neglected the interesting detail on the body.
Also, today is such a cloudy gloomy day; I wish we had sunshine!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb instrument! I love the POV.
January 25th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love the pov.
January 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
A really neat pov
January 25th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
awesome pov, cool bokeh too.
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise