161 / 365
Lines
Originally I wanted to take a lower point of view to show the disappearing lines in the distance, but then I would have neglected the interesting detail on the body.
Also, today is such a cloudy gloomy day; I wish we had sunshine!
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
4
2
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
161
photos
70
followers
46
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
24th January 2021 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
national
,
strings
Corinne C
ace
Superb instrument! I love the POV.
January 25th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the pov.
January 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
A really neat pov
January 25th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
awesome pov, cool bokeh too.
January 25th, 2021
