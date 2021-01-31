Previous
Sound by sherimiya
168 / 365

Sound

I never noticed the mesh on this old Fender amp is blue; from afar it looks plain silver and black. The things you discover while looking for a subject for 365.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
