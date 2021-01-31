Sign up
168 / 365
Sound
I never noticed the mesh on this old Fender amp is blue; from afar it looks plain silver and black. The things you discover while looking for a subject for 365.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
0
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
168
photos
72
followers
46
following
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
31st January 2021 2:47pm
Tags
guitar
,
fender
,
amp
,
amplifier
