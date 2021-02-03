Previous
The Key To You by sherimiya
The Key To You

Playing with my macro filters and a set of keys in the late sunlight. I think the different sized bokeh with contrasting directional lines looks interesting.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

sheri

@sherimiya
bruni ace
Yes, a very interesting bokeh and a second look at the keys.
February 4th, 2021  
