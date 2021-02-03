Sign up
The Key To You
Playing with my macro filters and a set of keys in the late sunlight. I think the different sized bokeh with contrasting directional lines looks interesting.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
keys
,
macro
,
key
bruni
ace
Yes, a very interesting bokeh and a second look at the keys.
February 4th, 2021
