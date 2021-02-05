Sign up
Purple
Something bright and cheerful today. I didn't even realize this bush of African daisies had burst into full bloom in the side yard.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
sheri
@sherimiya
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
african daisy
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful color!
February 5th, 2021
KWind
ace
Stunning colour and focus! Great dof too.
February 5th, 2021
