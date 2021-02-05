Previous
Next
Purple by sherimiya
173 / 365

Purple

Something bright and cheerful today. I didn't even realize this bush of African daisies had burst into full bloom in the side yard.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful color!
February 5th, 2021  
KWind ace
Stunning colour and focus! Great dof too.
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise