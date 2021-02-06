Sign up
Clean
A nice sunny day calls for a carwash, thanks to my daughter. Let's see how long I can keep it sparkly.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Milanie
ace
Like all those sparklies!
February 7th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
cool stars!
February 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Lovely sparkles. You are so lucky to have such a good daughter.
February 7th, 2021
