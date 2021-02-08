Previous
Spoonful of Dreams by sherimiya
176 / 365

Spoonful of Dreams

I tried several versions of this shot with different focal points and different designs. This one is my favorite with the shiny sharp spoon edge and the deep blue tones.
CAT Carter19 ace
What a cool idea I love this fav
February 9th, 2021  
Bill
What a cool idea. I would have never guessed that was a spoon. This is really good. Great creativity.
February 9th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Very cool idea, it came out awesome
February 9th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
so cool
February 9th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Creative composition!
February 9th, 2021  
