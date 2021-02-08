Sign up
176 / 365
Spoonful of Dreams
I tried several versions of this shot with different focal points and different designs. This one is my favorite with the shiny sharp spoon edge and the deep blue tones.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
blue
,
spoon
,
abstract
,
design
CAT Carter19
ace
What a cool idea I love this fav
February 9th, 2021
Bill
What a cool idea. I would have never guessed that was a spoon. This is really good. Great creativity.
February 9th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Very cool idea, it came out awesome
February 9th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
so cool
February 9th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Creative composition!
February 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
