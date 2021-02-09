Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
177 / 365
Sweet
Precious like diamonds, but more delicious.
I mixed light brown and granulated sugars for my cookie batter; the two look very different macro- and microscopically.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
177
photos
76
followers
46
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
9th February 2021 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
crystals
,
sugar
Milanie
ace
What a clever idea for a photo - such a good macro
February 10th, 2021
KWind
ace
Great colours and textures.
February 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close