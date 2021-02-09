Previous
Sweet by sherimiya
177 / 365

Sweet

Precious like diamonds, but more delicious.

I mixed light brown and granulated sugars for my cookie batter; the two look very different macro- and microscopically.
sheri

@sherimiya
Milanie ace
What a clever idea for a photo - such a good macro
February 10th, 2021  
KWind ace
Great colours and textures.
February 10th, 2021  
