179 / 365
Standout
Always stand out, if you can.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Photo Details
6
6
1
1
365
365
NIKON D60
NIKON D60
Taken
11th February 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
backyard
,
garden
,
herb
,
rosemary
Milanie
ace
Can't wait to see something green growing!
February 12th, 2021
