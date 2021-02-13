Previous
Next
Manual Focus by sherimiya
181 / 365

Manual Focus

Sometimes I use manual focus, like when I want to get just the tippy tips sharp in a situation where all the greenness confuses the autofocus.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise