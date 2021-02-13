Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
181 / 365
Manual Focus
Sometimes I use manual focus, like when I want to get just the tippy tips sharp in a situation where all the greenness confuses the autofocus.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
181
photos
77
followers
46
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
13th February 2021 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close