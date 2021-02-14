Sign up
182 / 365
Red
The face of this heirloom Japanese doll is hand-embroidered, and her hair, dress, and accoutrements are just as finely detailed.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
2
2
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
vintage
,
japanese
,
macro
,
doll
,
silk
Milanie
ace
What a lovely touch of red
February 15th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very lovely!
February 15th, 2021
