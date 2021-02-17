Sign up
185 / 365
Ending
...also a beginning.
I love to see light on the horizon, especially over the water. I chose this image over a landscape orientation, sacrificing more of the patchy clouds in order to include the sunbeam reflections in two bodies of water.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
sunset
,
sea
,
sun
,
clouds
,
sunbeam
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely sunset
February 18th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Stunning sunset
February 18th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Just amazing! Good choice methinks!
February 18th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice
February 18th, 2021
Kat
Great choice, perfect balance between land and sky. Wonderful reflection of the sun on the two waters, a lovely ending to the day. Fav!
February 18th, 2021
