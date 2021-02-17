Previous
Next
Ending by sherimiya
185 / 365

Ending

...also a beginning.
I love to see light on the horizon, especially over the water. I chose this image over a landscape orientation, sacrificing more of the patchy clouds in order to include the sunbeam reflections in two bodies of water.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Lovely sunset
February 18th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Stunning sunset
February 18th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Just amazing! Good choice methinks!
February 18th, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice
February 18th, 2021  
Kat
Great choice, perfect balance between land and sky. Wonderful reflection of the sun on the two waters, a lovely ending to the day. Fav!
February 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise