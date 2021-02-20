Previous
Edge

I held this dandelion up to the wind and clicked as the seeds blew away. I like the way this solitary seed balances on the precipice as it prepares to take flight into the unknown.
sheri

This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice timing and DoF
February 21st, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot with lovely light and dof.
February 21st, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Gorgeous and such a well timed shot, love the contrasting background! Fav!
February 21st, 2021  
