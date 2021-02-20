Sign up
188 / 365
Edge
I held this dandelion up to the wind and clicked as the seeds blew away. I like the way this solitary seed balances on the precipice as it prepares to take flight into the unknown.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
188
photos
79
followers
46
following
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
6
3
1
365
NIKON D60
20th February 2021 3:12pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
dandelion
,
garden
,
seed
,
weed
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice timing and DoF
February 21st, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot with lovely light and dof.
February 21st, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Gorgeous and such a well timed shot, love the contrasting background! Fav!
February 21st, 2021
