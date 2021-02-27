Previous
Sunny by sherimiya
195 / 365

Sunny

There aren't too many daffodils in my neighborhood so I was surprised to see this bright yellow face with a frilly orange cup on my walk. Seems like such a cheerful way to greet the morning.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Lin ace
Gorgeous
February 28th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
February 28th, 2021  
