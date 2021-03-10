Previous
Next
Daughter by sherimiya
206 / 365

Daughter

My 14-year-old took this photo today; this is her composition and focus, no cropping. She likes to examine the posts here on 365 and is showing some interest in practicing photography.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise