Foam
Experimenting with fast shutter speeds to capture splash action at the tidepools.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
water
sea
ocean
wave
spray
droplets
splash
tidepool
