Previous
Next
Balance by sherimiya
215 / 365

Balance

After a crab molts, it leaves behind the shell of its former self. I found this one and placed it on the fence to emphasize the color contrast of the orange shell against the blue-green sea and sky.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Absolutely awesome. All the sharp colours, lines, composition- spot on!
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise