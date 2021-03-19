Sign up
Balance
After a crab molts, it leaves behind the shell of its former self. I found this one and placed it on the fence to emphasize the color contrast of the orange shell against the blue-green sea and sky.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Tags
sky
sea
ocean
fence
shell
crab
crustacean
Lesley
ace
Absolutely awesome. All the sharp colours, lines, composition- spot on!
March 20th, 2021
