Previous
Next
Anole by sherimiya
220 / 365

Anole

This lizard seemed as interested in me as I was in him. He lingered a long while (with his eye on me) and let me get up close.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Van
Great focus and nice details on the lizard’s skin.
March 25th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the focus and textures you captured!
March 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Gave you a chance for some marvelous detail
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise