Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
223 / 365
High
I've been trying to capture a mynah bird for weeks but today was the first time I was quick enough. I looked up, clicked, and he took off a mere moment after this shot.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
223
photos
84
followers
46
following
61% complete
View this month »
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
27th March 2021 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
wire
,
line
,
mynah
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close