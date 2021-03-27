Previous
Next
High by sherimiya
223 / 365

High

I've been trying to capture a mynah bird for weeks but today was the first time I was quick enough. I looked up, clicked, and he took off a mere moment after this shot.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise