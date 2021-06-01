Sign up
Curl
Each leaf of this Japanese maple with its pointy tips somehow blends with the others to create a soft canopy effect of the whole tree.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
289
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
1st June 2021 3:16pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
plant
,
leaf
,
garden
,
japanese maple
Van
Stunning focus on the curls at the tip of each of the leaves and lovely composition.
June 2nd, 2021
amyK
ace
Lovely composition
June 2nd, 2021
