Curl by sherimiya
289 / 365

Curl

Each leaf of this Japanese maple with its pointy tips somehow blends with the others to create a soft canopy effect of the whole tree.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
79% complete

Van
Stunning focus on the curls at the tip of each of the leaves and lovely composition.
June 2nd, 2021  
amyK ace
Lovely composition
June 2nd, 2021  
