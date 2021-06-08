Sign up
296 / 365
Radial Symmetry
Another top-down shot, another pseudo-sealife organism: a flower stalk that resembles a sea urchin. You see it too?
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
3
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
296
photos
87
followers
46
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
8th June 2021 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
aloe
,
stalk
,
candelabra aloe
,
aloe arborescens
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely color! It does look like a sea urchin.
June 9th, 2021
Bill
ace
Love the perspective of this shot and yes it looks like an urchin.
June 9th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
Very spiney, does resemble the sea creature.
June 9th, 2021
