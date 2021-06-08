Previous
Next
Radial Symmetry by sherimiya
296 / 365

Radial Symmetry

Another top-down shot, another pseudo-sealife organism: a flower stalk that resembles a sea urchin. You see it too?
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely color! It does look like a sea urchin.
June 9th, 2021  
Bill ace
Love the perspective of this shot and yes it looks like an urchin.
June 9th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz
Very spiney, does resemble the sea creature.
June 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise