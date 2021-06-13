Previous
Alien by sherimiya
Alien

The passionflower is so unique looking, it almost seems like it came from outer space.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

sheri

@sherimiya
eDorre Andresen ace
What a beauty! Striking clarity!
June 14th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a stunner, so much more beautiful than ours. Wonderful capture, colours and angle.
June 14th, 2021  
