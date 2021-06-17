Previous
Geometry by sherimiya
305 / 365

Geometry

Nature may abhor a straight line but sometimes there's a pleasing symmetry to these stripey patterns.
17th June 2021

sheri

@sherimiya
Ellen Bogenschutz
I love this apricot color.
June 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful lines and tones.
June 18th, 2021  
