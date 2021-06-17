Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
305 / 365
Geometry
Nature may abhor a straight line but sometimes there's a pleasing symmetry to these stripey patterns.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
305
photos
88
followers
45
following
83% complete
View this month »
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
17th June 2021 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
leaf
,
garden
Ellen Bogenschutz
I love this apricot color.
June 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful lines and tones.
June 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close