306 / 365
Pure
The pair of blooms on this plant makes me think of tiny angels in the sunlight. A gift from
Van
♡
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
2
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
salvia
Diana
ace
They are so gorgeous and really look like angels, lovely shot and light.
June 19th, 2021
Babs
ace
Beautiful, they look so dainty.
June 19th, 2021
