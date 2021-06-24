Previous
Next
Yellow by sherimiya
312 / 365

Yellow

This should be yellow, part 2, after yesterday's post. I'm noticing a lot of yellow flowers on the trail lately, making golden hour especially well-named.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise