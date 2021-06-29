Previous
Pond by sherimiya
Pond

This pond in my neighborhood is host to a variety of water birds such as egrets, ducks herons, and geese. Today it was bustling with activity, and the water looks beautifully blue, even bluer than the sky it's reflecting.
sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung
Elizabeth ace
Nice gathering of birds! I love to watch egrets whenever I get the chance.
June 30th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of all the action on the pond, it certainly looks lovely.
June 30th, 2021  
