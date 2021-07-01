Previous
A river runs through it by sherimiya
319 / 365

A river runs through it

Manual focus on the tall grasses gives a dreamlike quality to the marshland beyond. Sometimes I see egrets, herons, and even pelicans in this shorebird sanctuary.
