321 / 365
Pincushion
I found a little taste of the tropics here in someone's California front yard.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60.
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
protea
,
pincushion
,
sugarbush
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the details.
July 4th, 2021
Van
What a cool and unique flower. It reminds me of rambutan. 😋
July 4th, 2021
