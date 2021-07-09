Previous
Next
Screened by sherimiya
327 / 365

Screened

I wrapped my milkweed plants with screen to protect them from predatory wasps, and the caterpillars seem to enjoy hanging out on the screens themselves. I see several of them there at any time.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Such neat textures and colors
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise