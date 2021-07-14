Sign up
332 / 365
Bunch
Milkweed flowers are blooming since the caterpillars are grown and gone. Hopefully at least some of them have successfully metamorphosed into their next life stage.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
bush
,
milkweed
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these pretty flowers, unfortunately we do not get them here.
July 15th, 2021
