Previous
Next
Spotlight by sherimiya
335 / 365

Spotlight

I woke up this morning to dark gray clouds but they suddenly split open and a ray of sunshine brought a warm light to the scene.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise