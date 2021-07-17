Sign up
335 / 365
Spotlight
I woke up this morning to dark gray clouds but they suddenly split open and a ray of sunshine brought a warm light to the scene.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
0
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
335
photos
87
followers
45
following
91% complete
View this month »
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
17th July 2021 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sky
,
sea
,
sun
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
ray
,
sunbeam
,
palm trees
