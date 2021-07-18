Previous
Next
Star by sherimiya
336 / 365

Star

My morning view, from nearly the same spot as my photo from yesterday. The clouds cleared away to reveal a bright blue sky.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise