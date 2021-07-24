Previous
Next
Miniature World by sherimiya
341 / 365

Miniature World

This is no hiking trail on the seaside. Rather, it's a photo I took kneeling down at tidepool level, trying not to be splashed by the incoming waves.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise