345 / 365
Stages
Neighbor's papaya tree is adorned with lots of flowers, promising a plentiful bounty of fruit to come. Do you like papaya? We have been eating some every morning with breakfast.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
7
365
NIKON D60
28th July 2021 9:50am
tree
,
nature
,
plant
,
fruit
,
flower
,
garden
,
tropical
,
papaya
