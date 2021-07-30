Sign up
347 / 365
Red Ginger
Enjoying the morning sunshine on the red ginger flowers is a cheerful way to start the day.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
347
photos
87
followers
44
following
95% complete
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
Views
3
1
365
NIKON D60
30th July 2021 10:08am
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
ginger
,
garden
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower, great lighting too.
July 31st, 2021
