351 / 365
Starry Night
In my dreams I imagine a milky way image of the night sky. In reality, it's only another wave shot.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
ocean
,
wave
,
drops
,
spray
,
splash
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
Love the shot and your dreams.
August 4th, 2021
