Aloha by sherimiya
353 / 365

Aloha

Aerial view of Diamond Head, Waikiki, downtown Honolulu and the rest of Oahu island🏝
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
August 6th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Now that’s a Birdseye view.
August 6th, 2021  
