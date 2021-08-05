Sign up
353 / 365
Aloha
Aerial view of Diamond Head, Waikiki, downtown Honolulu and the rest of Oahu island🏝
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
353
photos
89
followers
44
following
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
5th August 2021 11:16am
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
view
,
city
,
airplane
,
skyline
,
hawaii
,
honolulu
,
oahu
,
aerial
,
diamond head
Peter Dulis
ace
beautiful
August 6th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s a Birdseye view.
August 6th, 2021
