Bounty by sherimiya
Bounty

The Asian pears look almost ready to harvest. You can't beat homegrown backyard summer fruit. Somehow it always seems sweeter and juicier.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

sheri

@sherimiya
Shutterbug ace
Caught the light very nicely. Beautiful shot.
August 10th, 2021  
Van
Yum!!! They are so much better from there garden. A lot crunchier too.
August 10th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
They look great!
August 10th, 2021  
