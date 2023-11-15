Previous
What Does Lily See? by shesays
What Does Lily See?

Something has her attention. She loves looking out this window, she catches a glance at squirrels, chipmunks, birds, cats, and all kinds of critters.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
