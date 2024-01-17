Previous
Oreo and Smokey by shesays
Oreo and Smokey

These two cuties are the newest to be coming around. I never say no to a hungry stray. Oreo on the left is a friendly stray, and Smokey on the right seems a bit skittish so I would say semi-feral or feral. Both are so beautiful.
Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
