193 / 365
Oreo looking at Lilo
There is Oreo again, looking to see where Lilo goes. How sweet. He must have a crush on Lilo. They both are fixed too.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Tags
cats
,
oreo
,
lilo
,
feral cat
,
furbabies
,
friendly cat
