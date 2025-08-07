Sign up
205 / 365
Sweet Family
I saw these cuties through my kitchen window, not the best picture, but I just love when they come around our backyard.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
206
photos
2
followers
2
following
56% complete
View this month »
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Everyday
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
7th August 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
deer
