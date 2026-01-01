Previous
Ms. Lilo
Ms. Lilo

Lilo is an outside semi-feral cat to me; she runs from my husband but comes to me. So she stays on the deck in the heated house.
Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
