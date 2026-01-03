Previous
Snowman Couple by shesays
209 / 365

Snowman Couple

My husband gave me this beautiful wallflower holder. It is so pretty, it is staying out for the winter.
3rd January 2026

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
58% complete

