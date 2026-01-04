Previous
Lily and Daisy by shesays
210 / 365

Lily and Daisy

My tortie girl, Lily, and Daisy, my Siamese girl, are cuddling together, staying warm.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
