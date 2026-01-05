Sign up
211 / 365
Mittens Enjoying Chicken
Another one of the feral cats I feed, this is Mittens, enjoying some chicken I tossed out for him. He is loving it.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
0
0
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily.
212
photos
2
followers
2
following
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Views
0
Album
Everyday
Taken
5th January 2026 11:49am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
