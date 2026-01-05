Previous
Mittens Enjoying Chicken by shesays
211 / 365

Mittens Enjoying Chicken

Another one of the feral cats I feed, this is Mittens, enjoying some chicken I tossed out for him. He is loving it.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
