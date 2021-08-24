Previous
Spoonbill Surprise by shesnapped
Photo 686

Spoonbill Surprise

I was BEYOND thrilled to find 9 of these guys right outside our door yesterday when I was chasing the black skimmers! This shot is just a quick pic that I could process quickly ... it’s from yesterday. Between yesterday and today, I’ve already taken over 1,000 shots .... lots of processing to be done at some point, but I simply HAVE to put something out here. I also need to renew my Ace Membership so I can post more than 1 photo a day!

Thanks for putting the black skimmer on the Popular Page yesterday even tho I haven’t taken the time to look through everyone else’s fabulous shots! With everything there is to do, and even to NOT do while I have this precious quiet, free time, electronics are on the back, back, BACK burner, and it’s quite liberating! But I love you all nonetheless!
Ashley

@shesnapped
