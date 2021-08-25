Sign up
Photo 687
Pelican
Had my settings set for egrets, so the pelicans just didn’t come out well. Went ahead and over-processed him because the shot was just too awesome. We’ll go back to that location tomorrow morning and try again with the correct settings!
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
4
3
Ashley
@shesnapped
May 2019 I cannot believe I've been a member of this community for 5 years!!! Where DOES the time go??? In these past 5 years I've...
Tags
pelican
vacation
gloria jones
ace
Spectacular capture
August 25th, 2021
Francoise
ace
What, pray tell is an every vs. a pelican setting???
Great picture.
August 26th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 26th, 2021
Ashley
@francoise
Egrets are solid white, so you have to underexpose to get their feather detail. So Sir Pelican was also underexposed .... that never works out well!
August 26th, 2021
Great picture.