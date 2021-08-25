Previous
Had my settings set for egrets, so the pelicans just didn’t come out well. Went ahead and over-processed him because the shot was just too awesome. We’ll go back to that location tomorrow morning and try again with the correct settings!

gloria jones ace
Spectacular capture
August 25th, 2021  
Francoise ace
What, pray tell is an every vs. a pelican setting???
Great picture.
August 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 26th, 2021  
Ashley
@francoise Egrets are solid white, so you have to underexpose to get their feather detail. So Sir Pelican was also underexposed .... that never works out well!
August 26th, 2021  
